A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has announced that it will be launching a ‘Bring a Pound to Work’ day next year, to support patient care.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice has revealed that it will be launching the initiative in partnership with radio station, This is the Coast, on March 9 2021.
The idea is as simple as it sounds, businesses across the local area encourage their teams to bring a pound to work and all the proceeds go towards helping Saint Catherine’s look after patients and their families.
Tracy Calcraft, income and business services director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really looking forward to Bring a Pound to Work Day 2021.
“Every pound counts and it all makes such a difference to patients and families in our local community.”
More details on how to take part will be announced nearer the time by This is the Coast, but for the time being businesses are being encouraged to save the date.
Matthew Pells, This is the Coast managing director, said: “Saint Catherine’s is such a vital organisation.
“We feel it’s really important to do everything we can to enable everyone on the coast to take part in this great day of fundraising.”
Scarborough Business Ambassadors are also supporting the event.