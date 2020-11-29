A YORK resident captured these pictures last night, showing the city centre lit up with the newly installed Christmas decorations.
Tracey Harris, captured the shots while walking around the city centre yesterday evening.
She managed to photgraph areas including Betty's Tea Room, outside the Fenwick store, outside the Minster and the Christmas tree in St Helen's Square.
Tracey, who lives in Haxby, said: "I had so many positive comments when I put them on my Facebook page, I wanted to share them with everyone."
The pictures show that despite issues with the Covid-19 pandemic, the city are still doing what they can to pull together and spread some Christmas cheer.