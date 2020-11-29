IT may not have been the year anyone expected, but one North Yorkshire town is hoping to prove that despite restrictions, Christmas 2020 isn’t cancelled.
Businesses in Helmsley have come together to celebrate Christmas this year with a fun festive window trail, full of tips around how the festive season can still be enjoyed.
Lynn Hempsall, member of Helmsley in Business which is behind the trail, said: “It may not be the large scale events we usually do in Helmsley at Christmas, but hopefully we can still bring some smiles to faces and help everyone feel festive.”
Starting on December 3 people will be able to enjoy the creative ‘Christmas isn’t Cancelled’ themed window displays in businesses around town.
Each of the participating windows will offer a top tip of something that can still be enjoyed by lovers of the festive season.
As well as being seen around town, the tips will also be shared on social media via the @VisitHelmsley pages.
People are then being asked to share photos of them enjoying one of the tips on social media, tagging @VisitHelmsley for a chance to win some festive prizes donated by businesses.