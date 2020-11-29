LEISURE centres in Ryedale are set to reopen after being given the green light by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ryedale Sports Centre, Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre and Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre, managed by sports and leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Ryedale District Council, will reopen their doors on Wednesday, December 2 following a month’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government has confirmed all leisure centres across all tiers will be safe to reopen with strict operational measures in place.

However, local restrictions mean some activities are not available at some centres. Full information on how the tier system affects your local centre is available here.

Jon Bird, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “After being closed for a month, this announcement from Government is the news the leisure industry has been eagerly awaiting.

“It is very important to give people the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre, particularly during the winter months, and this will go a long way to maintaining the good health of local communities.

“We would like to thank Ryedale District Council for their support, which has proved invaluable during this challenging year.

“Ensuring our colleagues and customers remain safe is our number one priority and we have carefully considered the strict measurements to ensure we adhere to the guidance.

“We will be contacting all customers directly over the coming days regarding the centres reopening. We look forward to welcoming everyone back and thank them for their patience.”

While its 200 leisure centres across the country have been closed, Everyone Active has provided a comprehensive package of online workouts for people to use, along with livestreamed classes across its social media pages.

For further information on Everyone Active and its leisure centres, visit www.everyoneactive.com.