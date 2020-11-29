YORK BID (Business Improvement District) are putting together a series of events over the month of December to form a business support campaign.

As the country is set to come out of the second national lockdown on Thursday, the team at York BID have announced that they have put together a programme to maximise potential in the run up to Christmas.

A spokesperson for BID said: “Lockdown ends this week and York will return to Tier 2 local restrictions. While this is good news for many, we know that for others, trade continues to be badly affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

“We have created points of interest that are designed to draw people into the city, where they will stay, shop and socialise in local businesses.”

York BID have created a ‘York Quest’ AR mobile phone app, featuring a festive ‘Santa search’. This will encourage families into the city centre to find a series of Christmas figures.

They will also launch a York gift card ‘Advent Calendar’, offering prizes to customers who are lucky enough to be the “in the right place, at the right time.”

This will lead up to a grand lottery draw on Christmas Eve, where someone who has shopped local during December can win a £1,000 York Gift Card.

A ‘light show’ tree will be added into the Eye of York to create a “spectacular addition,” to the winter light display. With 1km of lights, it will be the first installation of this type in the UK.

York BID are also set to create a window ‘Fantastic Fiction’ display in the empty Debenhams and Virgin Money store windows.

They are looking to create a must-visit talking point to be enjoyed by all ages, and drawing people into the city.

A ‘Support Local’ media campaign will also be set up to support these activities and encourage people to use local businesses whenever possible. This campaign uses the York Globe image by StavesArt - a local business who trades on the Shambles Market.

On Saturdays and Sundays during December, volunteer City Hosts will be back to give friendly advice and directions to visitors to the city centre. Situated at key locations, they will provide a valuable, reassuring and welcoming presence during the busy period in the run up to Christmas.

Follow York BID’s social media for more information on these events as they launch.