A FESTIVE display will bring the magic of Christmas to a museum in York, when it reopens on Thursday after closure due to the second national lockdown.

Step out of the cold and into a magical snow-covered world at the 'Kirkgate Spectacular' where Christmas comes alive at York Castle Museum this week.

Snow has fallen on the famous Victorian street, Kirkgate, transforming it into a glistening stage where large-scale projections dance across the walls, bringing to life famous characters from the Nutcracker.

Oversized Christmas decorations, Nutcrackers, ballerinas and toy soldiers adorn the street and merry music plays, immersing you in a new and truly unique Christmas experience on Kirkgate.

Fiona Burton, public engagement manager, said: "This Christmas we have decided to transform our famous Victorian Street with a 35-minute experience like nothing else we have done before.

"Visitors will be able to stroll through the snow-covered street, peek into the shops and watch beautiful projections adorn the walls as music plays.

"We hope we have managed to create a truly magical experience for visitors to enjoy in a socially distanced and safe way."

There is also the chance to join special guided tours where experts reveal the fascinating stories behind some of the museum's most famous and much-loved festive traditions.

A strict limit on numbers for both the Christmas experience and the guided tours will ensure a safe and socially distanced experience for all.

The attraction will open on Thursday and will run until January 3.

To purchase tickets or find out more information, click here.

For both experiences the museum’s café will be open for festive takeaway treats and the shop will be selling a selection of Christmas gifts.