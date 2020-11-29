A YORK woman is launching her annual campaign this week, which urges members of the community to recycle their foil to support The Snappy Trust.
Karen Nash is launching the Christmas recycling campaign ‘Eat the pies, Save the foil’ today.
The campaign encourages everyone in York to recycle their mince pie cases and other aluminium foil to help raise money for The Snappy Trust.
Karen said: “This year has been really difficult for everyone but throughout the pandemic my handful of volunteers and I have continued to collect the aluminium recycling to raise much needed funds for Snappy, when all their main fundraising opportunities have been cancelled.
“We know that money is very tight, and that lots of charities are struggling, but we are hoping that people will donate their rubbish.”
A mince pie case weighs less than one gram. If everyone in York saved just one mince pie case, the campaign would collect 200,000 cases, which then becomes a significant amount to recycle.
Once the aluminium is collected, it is then recycled in return for money.
The campaign has set up nine collection bins around the city and 60 community collection bins.
More information can be found at: https://www.thesnappytrust.org/foilforsnappy