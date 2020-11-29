SPARK in Piccadilly has revealed its new extended trading hours when it reopens next week after lockdown.

According to a post on its Facebook page the leisure and retail hub in a group of former shipping containers will be open for longer hours than before.

The post reads: ⁣

⁣"We are absolutely delighted to announce that from Wednesday 2nd December at 12:00pm, our doors will once again be open.

"Not only that, in December we’re going to be OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, and with curfews relaxed we’re back to full opening hours on a weekend.

"That’s right, you can now get your substantial meal fix, every day of the week. ⁣

⁣"On a serious note though, we’ve taken the collective decision to open as much as possible in December to try and mitigate some of the damage from this serious disruption that 2020 has thrown at us.

"Independent businesses are still struggling and your support is ALWAYS appreciated. ⁣

⁣"We will of course continue to operate our venue to our COVID secure plan, and we would kindly ask customers to do their bit (as you have done throughout!) in supporting that.

"There will be a ‘no bookings’ policy in place as we operated pre-November, to ensure access is as inclusive as possible. ⁣Groups of up to 6 will still be possible in most areas of our venue, and as we are still operating at limited capacity, we apologise in advance for any queueing on arrival.

⁣"Fundamentally, we just can’t wait to see you all again!"