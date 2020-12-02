MONEY saving expert Martin Lewis is full of ideas on how to save money.

And he has built his career and reputation on sharing these ideas with the public.

Here are five of his latest suggestions on how you can save money.

1. Couples can get a £1,200 to help with Christmas

Martin has revealed how couples in the UK can receive a welcome boost of £1200 in the lead-up to Christmas.

You have to have been born after April 6 1935 to claim, but Martin has warned hundreds and thousands of people who are eligible are missing out.

The cash-saving guru, speaking on the Lorraine show, revealed married couples can claim Marriage Tax Allowance and be paid in time for Christmas.

The government’s Marriage Tax Allowance can be backdated over four years meaning couples could claim up to £1,188 in some cases.

"If in your marriage, one of you is a non-tax payer and one of you is a basic, 20 per cent rate tax payer, the non-tax payer can apply to shift 10 per cent of their personal allowance to the tax payer,” Martin explained.

2. Save on heating bills

Martin has also revealed how to use your central heating this year.

As the temperature continues to drop outside, most of us will have already put the heating on, or be thinking about when to do it.

According to experts at the Energy Saving Trust, the idea that it's cheaper to leave the heating on low all day is a myth.

Martin has stepped in and revealed exactly how to use your central heating to get the best value out of it.

"Having the heating on only when you need it is, in the long run, the best way to save energy, and therefore money," the website explains.

3. Are you due a Council Tax 'refund'?

Martin has also shared how some people across the UK could be able to claim back thousands of pounds on their Council Tax.

Martin outlined his advice on his self-titled Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV and revealed what steps people can take to reduce how much they are paying - and claim back what they are owed.

These include:

(i) Checking your council tax band: It is estimated that about 400,000 homes nationwide are in the wrong council tax band - and those who have paid too much could be owed overpayments from the last 27 years.

(ii) Discounts for benefit claimants: For people on certain benefits, there are also discounts of up to 100 per cent. However - it's important to add that these aren't automatically applied when you claim the benefit - people will need to check with your local council (details of your council can be found at www.gov.uk/apply-council-tax-reduction).

The discount is on top of any benefits or universal credit that householders receive, but again the reduction amount can depend on the council and circumstances.

Also, if you - or someone you live with - have a disability, a health condition or are classed as a carer, then they could be overpaying on council tax without even knowing it.

A 25 per cent discount can be claimed if you live with someone with a severe mental impairment and no other adults, or only adults who are also disregarded for council tax purposes or a 100 per cent discount - if you have a severe mental impairment and live alone.

(iii) Help due to the coronavirus pandemic: Some councils are helping people who have lost income due to the impacts of Covid-19. The Local Government Association have advised people to check the website of their local council to see who qualifies for a tax break. The measure has been made available from the Treasury - which is aimed at helping working age people who are on a Local Council Tax Support. As a result, those who already pay less than £150 a year will not pay council tax at all.

4. Tax relief for home workers

People working from home due to coronavirus can claim tax relief. Employers have been able to pay staff up to £6 a week tax-free since April 6, to cover additional costs if they have had to work from home.

But employees who have not received the working from home expenses payment from their employer can apply directly to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to receive the tax relief.

An online portal launched on October 1 to process tax relief on additional expenses for employees working from home to reduce the spread of coronavirus has since received more than 54,800 claims.

That figure is likely to be higher than expected after Money Saving expert Martin Lewis highlighted the issue on his website.

On his blog, he wrote that HMRC told him: "We recognise that the working-from-home situation is very fluid this year, so we're accepting claims for the full year's expenses. That includes even if people have only worked from home for some of the year, to avoid needing to contact us if you have to work from home again."

HMRC says people claiming tax relief for working from home should apply directly through GOV.UK

Eligible taxpayers can claim tax relief based on the rate at which they pay tax. An employee who pays the 20 per cent basic rate of tax and claims tax relief on £6 a week would receive £1.20 a week in tax relief towards the cost of household bills.

5. Reclaim tax on your PPI payouts

Martin also shared an important update for those who have had a PPI payout.

Speaking on his ITV show he said: "Mis-sold PPI payouts include eight per cent statutory interest.

"This counts as savings interest for tax purposes. Unlike savings, 20 per cent tax automatically taken off.

"Since April 2016, most can earn £1,000 a year interest untaxed."

