TWENTY York schoolchildren tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days up to last Sunday, a report has revealed.
The youngsters were pupils at eight different primary and secondary schools in the City of York Council area, which were not identified in the Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker report published by the authority.
Meanwhile, the report said York was rated 'green' in an assessment of whether the number of infection cases in the city was worsening.
It said a Public Health England 'Exceedance’ rating compared the number of new cases over a 14 day period with the previous 6 weeks and provided a RAG rating to indicate if the previously observed trend in the number of new cases was worsening.
"The latest rating for York (23.11.20) is Green," it concluded.