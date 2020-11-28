THERE has been a further rise in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across York and North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public health England (PHE) shows that a further 22 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,612.
There have been a further 116 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 13,134.
In the East Ridng of Yorkshire, a further 98 cases take the area's total up to 9,655.
Across the UK a further 15,871 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total up to 1,605,172.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
