THERE have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures sadly confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 291.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 68 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 289 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 40,197.
Patients were aged between 27 and 100 years old. All except 16, aged 45-92, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 14 to November 27.
Their families have been informed.
