A STUDENT from the University of York has been given a grant from one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies, The Oddfellows.

Emily Oliver, who is studying a History of Art degree at the university, received the £2,700 Educational Award.

The grant is designed to support her throughout her three-year course, helping her to purchase course texts and access educational archives.

On receiving the news, Emily, 18, said: “I assumed there would be lots of students who would be applying for this award and so I was thrilled when I found out that I had been successful.”

Emily was singled out to receive the coveted Oddfellows Educational Award by the Fraternal Board of national friendly society, The Oddfellows, of which she is a member of the Ware Branch, in Harlow, her hometown.

A spokesperson for The Oddfellows said: "Emily was singled out as her passion for the course really shone through in her application.

"Just three members are accepted for the award each year."

The award is a grant of up to £900 per year for the duration of a university degree.

Emily went on to say: “The Educational Award will enable me to buy many books and resources for my course. I also hope to use the money to fund visits to galleries and museums to help me to enrich my knowledge.”