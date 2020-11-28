A CHARITY, which provides horse riding opportunities to disabled members of the community, has put out a call for donations.

The York and District Group for Riding for the Disabled (RDA), which is based in Shipton by Beningbrough, near York, are a charity looking for some help.

RDA is an inclusive and diverse organisation. They welcome clients with physical and learning disabilities and autism, and there are no age restrictions.

The charity has a profound effect on our users, it provides therapy, fitness, skill development and social interaction.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic they have not been able to deliver any sessions this year, which they said has been a “huge disappointment,” for all of their users.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It’s also had a financial impact, as our horses still need housing, feeding and there are vet bills to pay, with very limited income.

The current Covid-19 restrictions look set to continue for some time, limiting their own ability to fundraise and with no riding sessions, there are no rider’s contributions either.

The spokesperson went on to say: “We are only able to carry out our life changing activities thanks to the generosity of our donors, the dedication of our volunteers and the good nature of our fantastic horses.

“If you are able to help, please visit our donation page online.

“Any support would be so greatly appreciated.”

They are aiming to raise £1,500 to continue operations, but they are looking to beat this if they can.

The charity’s donation page can be found at: https://bit.ly/3nZDLtj

Further information on the RDA groups can be found online at: www.rda.org.uk