A RENOWNED artist, writer and broadcaster is set to host a show for “normal people,” in York next year.
Despite being an award-winning artist, Bafta-winning TV presenter and bestselling author Grayson Perry is a normal person and just like other normal people.
Born in Essex in 1960, Grayson has had a career spanning 40 years.
From his ‘A House for Essex’, a permanent building constructed in the North Essex countryside in 2015, to ‘Grayson Perry’s Big American Road Trip’ - a three-part documentary travelogue in which he explored the meaning of the American Dream today, Perry has been described as “an expert in making lemonade out of the mundanity of life”.
Let Grayson take you through an enlightening and eye-watering evening in which this kind of existentialism descends from worthiness to silliness.
Join Grayson as he asks, and possibly answers, these big questions in an evening sure to distract you from “the very meaninglessness of life in the way only a man in a dress can”.
He will be performing the new show at York Barbican on September 6 next year.
Tickets are now available on the York Barbican website at: yorkbarbican.co.uk