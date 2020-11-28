A YORK girl, who is a finalist in this year's Miss England competition, has continued her fundraising work despite the postponement of the national final.

Jennifer Carless, 16, was “extremely delighted,” to reach the final of the national competition, after making it through the first ever virtual semi-final back in July.

However, the final which was due to take place in October has to be postponed until April next year due to the second national lockdown, to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Despite this, Jennifer has continued her fundraising work to support charities including ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ the official Miss England and Miss World Charity to help less fortunate children worldwide.

She was also presented with the title of ‘Miss North Yorkshire Beauty with a Purpose - Charity Queen’ as she had raised the highest amount of funds so far.

Jennifer has done extensive work with the Youth Climate Summit and did numerous presentations during the YCS week for both my Sixth Form College South Hunsley and also as Ambassador for WASUP (world against single use plastics).

She has also recently been honoured with the title of ‘Chief WASUP International Ambassador’ for WASUP by it’s founder Professor Gatrad OBE in recognition of her work both in the UK and globally.

Describing her experience, Jennifer said: "My journey with Miss England has been an absolutely amazing, opened so many doors and opportunities for me and for that I must thank Angie Beasley, the director of the competition."

Jennifer has also taken part in lots of other work behind the scenes including visits and photo shoots at the Eden Camp Museum, where she has done also done a blog for them, supporting local communities and businesses, delivering PPE for charities for MIAT (Midlands International Aids Trust) and a number of radio station interviews.

The Miss England finalist went on to say: "It has been extremely busy from my end, but I'm loving every minute of it."