A CARE home in York is taking part in a new initiative to lift residents' spirits this Christmas.
Somerset House, in Wheldrake, has joined in with the new ‘Christmas Message’ scheme.
Those who take part can send a special message to help the residents celebrate Christmas by either a festive card or by recording a voice message.
A spokesperson for the home said: “In 2020 residents in care homes won’t be able to enjoy the wonderful Christmas visits they usually receive from local schools, nurseries and community groups.
“This year more than ever they would love to exchange Christmas messages and festive wishes with local people.”
Cards should be sent to 1 Church Lane, Wheldrake, York, Yorkshire, YO19 6AW.
Voice messages should be sent to 07872 542 369 on the WhatsApp platform.
Senders should include their name and contact details.