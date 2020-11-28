NHS leaders in North Yorkshire and York are urging people not to put off accessing health services, despite a surge in Covid hospital admissions.

In some parts of Yorkshire and Humber, a number of planned routine procedures have been cancelled to free up beds and staff to care for Covid-positive patients.

Meanwhile, in GP surgeries, data from NHS Digital shows that practices are providing more appointments than they were this time last year and are coping with the increased demand resulting from the pandemic.

Doctors’ leaders say it’s vital people keep appointments and don’t put off seeking medical help and intervention if they have health concerns.

Dr Nigel Wells, clinical chair of NHS Vale of York CCG, said: “I’m immensely proud of the way GP surgeries in North Yorkshire and York have continued to care for patients during what has been an incredibly challenging eight months.

“We’ve had to do things a little differently and, of course, our workforce is not immune to the impact of Covid.

“But if you need an appointment with your surgery, please don’t put it off. We continue to be here for you if you need us.”

If you have an urgent health concern, you may also take advantage of the NHS 111 line.

Doctors are encouraging people to download the NHS app. Dr Wells went on to say: “It’s a simple and secure way to access a range of NHS services on your smartphone or tablet, including managing appointments and repeat prescriptions.”

They are asking that patients do not contact the surgeries about vaccinations, as practices will be getting in touch directly with patients once more information is available.