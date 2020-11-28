A CARE home in York have brought a bit of "magic," to the place by installing the Tovertafel ‘magic table’, as a way to improve residents’ quality of life.
Created in the Netherlands, the Tovertafel uses interactive games to connect people in the mid-to-late stages of dementia with each other, their family members and friends, all the while stimulating movement.
Pauline Hodgson, general manager at the Ouse View Care Home in Fulford, who recently installed one of the tables, said: “We’re excited to bring a touch of magic to the residents at our home.
"It will make a big difference for residents who might not be able to join in conversations, or are prone to becoming agitated by helping to connect residents with the home and with each other, and it’s fun for the young and the young at heart."
Using interactive light projections, the Tovertafel, which can be played independently or as a group, invites participants to pop bubbles, sweep leaves or interact playfully with fish.
Another game generates a series of well-known sayings and phrases, which often sparks discussion and brings back memories. Games are rich in colour, movement and detail, and allows people of all ages to play in a safe and comfortable environment.
After two years of construction, Ouse View Care Home formally opened its doors to resident admissions on September 1 this year, and provides residential care and dementia care for up to 64 residents, from respite care to long term stays.
