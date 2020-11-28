YORK'S 'Big chip guy' has made another return to raise vital funds to support York Hospital through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back in April, Oliver Dale, from Huntington, was “amazed,” when he found a chip which measured at seven-inches long while making his tea.

This discovery quickly made him a local celebrity, as he is now referred to as the ‘big chip guy’ around the city.

Oliver decided to put his fame to good use and build up donations to give back to the staff at York Hospital, who have been working tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

In total, Oliver raised £1,209, including a £250 donation from his employer Aviva, all of which was donated to the Covid-19 ward at the hospital.

After this, Oliver set himself the challenge of running 100k, splitting the distance up into 10k every day for 10 days.

He has managed to raise £850, all of which has now been donated to the York Teaching Hospital Charity.

Oliver said: "I have now raised a total of £2,059 for the charity.

"I’m having a break now until Christmas but I’ll be back on the fundraising trail in the new year with something new so watch this space.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who donated, you have really made a difference."

The £850 donated by Oliver will be used to purchase a new marquee for staff to use. A total of £150 of the funds were donated by local fish and chip shop, Heworth Plaice, as Oliver is friends with the owner, Pete Abram.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "Because of the pandemic, staff meeting areas are limited, which is why a marquee has been put up for extra space for staff.

"The money Oliver has raised will ensure the marquee is transformed into a clean, safe, warm and welcoming space that can be used at break times as respite from challenging working conditions."