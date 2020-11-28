A NUMBER of traffic restrictions are set to be in place across York over the coming weeks, including in areas of the city centre.
Restrictions will be in place for work on the sewers in St Olave’s Road from Monday, December 7 until Friday, December 11, as well as in St Mary’s from today until Friday, December 4 and in Davygate from 7pm on Monday, November 30 until 6am Tuesday, December 2.
The carriageway is set to be resurfaced in Bad Bargain Lane, resulting in restrictions in place throughout the day on Sunday, December 6.
Drainage works will be conducted in Germany Lane from Monday, November 30 until Sunday, December 13.
There will also be restrictions in place in Leeman Road for an extended period from 11.15pm on Monday, November 30 this year until 6am on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Work in Rougier Street will also cause restrictions from 5am on Sunday, November 29 until on January 8 2021.
An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during all of these time periods.
Residents are being urged to remember to consider all of the restrictions before travelling around the city in the upcoming weeks.