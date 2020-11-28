POLICE have launched an appeal to help them locate the two people pictured in regards to a theft in York.
The incident happened on Saturday October 24, when a large quantity of Oral B toothbrushes were stolen from Morrisons on Foss Islands Road.
As part of the ongoing investigation, officers would like to speak to the two people pictured on CCTV as they believe they may have important information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul Orange.
You can also email paul.orange@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200187300.