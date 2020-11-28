A YORK pub landlord has created six wooden pods in his beer garden to ensure customers can stay warm and Covid-secure while eating and drinking outdoors, despite the cold winter weather.

The purpose-built wooden rooms at the Red Lion in Merchantgate will be able to accommodate up to six people around a table, ensuring they have plenty of fresh air and are socially isolated from customers in the next room while staying dry.

Landlord Pete Pendlebury says heating, lighting and hand sanitizer equipment will be installed in each pod, along with cushions.

Two other areas of the beer garden have been given plastic screens and heaters to ensure they can also be used in the coldest, wettest winter weather, with giant umbrellas also installed over other beer tables.

He said he came up with the idea after enjoying a really successful summer with many customers dining and drinking in the beer garden, and after he noticed many continued to stay out there even as the weather got colder.

"I am fortunate to have such a big beer garden," he said.

He said the outdoor seating areas would be ready for the pub to reopen when York re-emerges from lockdown on Wednesday.

However, he said the pub would struggle because the city has been placed in Tier 2 rather than 1, meaning pubs can only sell drinks with meals.

“Food is only 10 per cent of my business so I’ll try it for a week and see how it goes,” he said, adding that he hoped the city could move quickly into Tier 1 as infection rates fell.