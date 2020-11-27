A SIGN has been installed in York declaring: 'Covid vaccination site coming soon' - but it is said to have gone up 'prematurely.'
The NHS sign, which also states 'booking anticipated from 1st December 2020,' has appeared on a fence outside the existing flu vaccination centre in a former Park & Ride car park near the Askham Bar Tesco store.
The Press reported earlier this week that the site was under consideration for coronavirus vaccination but organisers of the flu vaccination centre said this afternoon that the sign confirming its choice for coronavirus vaccination purposes had 'gone up prematurely.'