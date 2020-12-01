LET sleeping babies lie! What parent's heart doesn't melt at the sight of a baby blissfully fast asleep!

Monty McCune

Monty McCune was born on June 12 at York Hospital to Hayley and Rob McCune of Acomb, York.

Hayley said: "Monty arrived a week early at York Hospital."

Ivy Louise Burton

Ivy Louise Burton was born on March 25 at York Hospital to Angela and Adam Burton of Woodthorpe, York.

Angela said: "Lockdown was announced while we were in the hospital being induced. The midwives allowed Adam to stay with me, One of the last dads to be able do this, but he wasn’t allowed out! We hadn’t seen this coming and he didn’t have anything with him! It was all in the car! The wonderful midwives shared their Domino's pizza and kept him supplied with drinks! Luckily for him Ivy made a speedy arrival the following morning and we were able to leave as a family."

Ada Glen Howarth-Townsley

Ada Glen Howarth-Townsley born on March 20 at York Hospital to Alana Howarth-Lees and Alex Townsley of York.

Alana said: "Ada was born on the Friday that lockdown was announced to begin on the Monday. She is our first baby and although it’s been difficult without family help, we couldn’t have wished for a more perfect distraction from the coronavirus chaos."

Lilly Rose Sheila Bell

Lilly Rose Sheila Bell was born on July 1 in York to Alison Platt and Tom Bell of Selby.

Alison said: "I was taken in to to be induced on Tuesday morning, labour didn’t really go to plan for me, but she was born on Wednesday July 1 at 9.53pm. She is so perfect and we couldn’t be any happier. We are so in love with our baby daughter."

Theo Brookes-Todd

Theo Brookes-Todd was born on April 18 at York Hospital to Kiera Brookes and Craig Todd of Acaster Malbis, York.

Kiera said: "Theo was one week late so we were waiting around for what felt like forever for him to arrive! Two weeks after he was born, he ended up in hospital with a rare bone infection. We had to isolate in one room on the children’s ward. He had lots of tests and it was a very hard time for all of us. We could have absolutely no visitors. I missed my three-year-old daughter and my partner! When we reunited it was amazing! He’s all better now and we are enjoying family life at home!"

Ronnie Bear Abbey

Ronnie Bear Abbey was born on May 11 at York Hospital to Cleo Allmark and Charlie Abbey of York.

Cleo said: "The hospital staff and my delivering midwife Izzy were amazing! Thank you to them all; we felt safe at all times from Covid-19. Ronnie is an absolute angel and we are blessed to have such a good little boy!"

Albie William Galloway Lightwing

Albie William Galloway Lightwing was born on June 10 in York Hospital to Florrie and Tom Lightwing of York.

Florrie said: "After 24 hours in labour Albie was born via emergency C-section in York Hospital. The midwives who supported us during labour were incredible and despite the circumstances made the birth experience a positive one. We had to stay in hospital for six days, and although it was an emotional time with no partners being able to visit, the staff who looked after us were brilliant and we can't thank them enough."

Miriam (Mimi) Sophia Shaw

Miriam (Mimi) Sophia Shaw was born at York Hospital in May weighing 7lb 10oz to Ros and Chris Shaw of Heworth, York.

They said: "Just two hours after arriving at hospital, Mimi made her appearance and we are all totally smitten with her. Her big brother Max has thoroughly enjoyed home schooling as it has allowed him to be chief helper!"

Phoebe Grace Braithwaite

Phoebe Grace Braithwaite was born on July 6 to Nicky and Sam Braithwaite of York.

Nicky said: "Phoebe was born 6th July at 12:21pm at York Hospital after a relatively short labour. Despite difficult circumstances the midwives and nurses at York were fantastic."

