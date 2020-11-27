ONE of the largest Advent wreaths in the country has been raised at York Minster as the cathedral prepares to reopen to worshippers and visitors.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, was there yesterday to see the 4m wide wreath lifted into place for the start of what will be his first Advent and Christmas in his new role.

He said: “The raising of the Advent Wreath is a sign of hope – the hope that light will come to our darkness, the hope that life will overcome death, and the hope that God will be with us.”

The wreath has been suspended in its traditional place below the Central Tower for the first time since 2017, as scaffolding surrounding the Grand Organ as part of its once-a-century refurbishment has prevented it from being lifted into place for the last two years.

The wreath, which has been made by the cathedral’s volunteer flower arrangers using ivy and holly sourced mainly from the Minster’s gardens, will hold five candles which are gradually lit each Sunday during Advent in the countdown to Christmas Day.

The first of the 1m tall candles, capable of burning constantly for three weeks, will be lit tomorrow, the first day of Advent, during the Minster’s 11am Eucharist service.

The Minster is to reopen for public worship next Wednesday and for sightseeing visits next Thursday, in line with guidance and the restrictions in the Government’s new three-tier Covid control system.

York is a Tier 2 location which allows the Minster to reopen for worship and for paying visitors, with appropriate measures in place for social distancing and controlling the spread of the infection.

Precentor, the Revd Canon Vicky Johnson, said: “It is a blessing and a relief that worship and visiting can restart at York Minster and that we will be present for people as they prepare for Advent and Christmas.”