A NEW restaurant, bar and tea room are set to open as part of a £3 million boost for York city centre.

And a new hotel, more bars and another restaurant will open in 2021, creating hundreds of new jobs.

The Impossible WonderBar and Tea Rooms is to launch on December 5 in the old Carluccio’s site in St Helen’s Square - while a further two bars are scheduled to be built next year.

The old bank site next door will be transformed into a new boutique 18-bedroom hotel with another restaurant inside - and is set to open in September 2021.

The huge £3 million investment, by Tokyo Industries, hopes to “bring a glimmer of sunshine to the city in a gloomy time” and will create 200 new jobs.

General manager of the site, Stephanie Powell, said Tokyo Industries acquired both sites in recent weeks and was “excited about the huge operation for the city”.

She said: “Our first stage of the opening is The Impossible WonderBar and Tea Room as York comes out of lockdown.

“This will include a restaurant bar and tea room - with a British-Bavarian food menu for the restaurant, and an exceptional tea room experience that uses local providers. As well as a beautifully crafted central island bar where classic cocktails have been rejuvenated with added flair to tantalise the senses.”

Steph added that further work begins in January on building a new whiskey lounge above the Impossible Wonderbar, and a Speakeasy secret bar at the back of the site.

The build will also include two rooftop terraces overlooking York Minster.

Steph said: “This part of the build will help create 100 new jobs for the city, and is something new for York.

“We think it has something for everyone and will certainly be a great space for weddings and events -when these are allowed to resume. And just two weeks ago we acquired the old bank site next door which we plan to transform into a new boutique hotel, creating an extra 100 jobs. The hotel will have unique rooms that make the guests' experience individual and unforgettable.

“We are so excited to launch this huge investment in the heart of the city.

“Particularly in these unprecedented times, we hope this is a little glimmer of sunshine in a gloomy time, and something to look forward to in the lead up to Christmas.”

Tokyo Industries has been involved with venues in York for several years, including Stein Bierkeller and Fibbers nightclub.

More information about the Impossible WonderBar project can be found at https://bit.ly/2V6eLEj