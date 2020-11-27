This bizarre CCTV footage shows the moment a Yorkshire couple were awoken by a dozy arsonist who accidentally set fire to HIMSELF while attempting to torch their two cars.

Laura Hunsley, 30, said it was terrifying to wake up to their cars being engulfed in flames while her two young children were still in the house.

She said she thought she was dreaming and now no longer feels safe in her own home after the "random attack".

Her partner Sonny Milnes, 32, woke her up as he shouted at the vandal from his window in their home in Golcar, Kirklees, at around 2.15am on Thursday.

The man then smashed one of the car’s windows with a rock before they saw him attempting to pour petrol from a jerry can over their red Honda Civic and white Volvo V60 which were parked out on the drive.

The brazen arsonist then mistakenly poured some of the petrol on his trousers before setting himself alight in the chaotic scenes.

Laura, who has two young boys aged two and six, said she was completely clueless as to why she was targeted.

Laura, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., said: “I was just terrified of what's going on outside my house.

“I woke up to my partner shouting outside the window.

“It was just shocking, both cars were on fire - I thought I was dreaming. I was quite scared.

“I’d rather they took the car than torching it because they put lives at risk. My children.

“It’s scary to think someone would do something like this to us. We’ve never had issues with anyone.

“My children were in the house and our homes are meant to be a safe place.

“I’m worried and feel I need to protect my children more than ever from deranged people who damage people’s property.

“It’s just so bizarre.”

She added: “I don’t know if they’ve been watching the car, watching us. And now I feel unsafe in my own home.”

The Volvo is due to be taken to the shop on Monday, but despite the damage from the fire, the Civic is still “alright to drive”.

Laura, a nursery practitioner, said: “We use the cars for work but they’ve both got damage now.

“The Volvo is going to the shop on Monday and the Civic seems to be alright to drive still thankfully.

“We just want to find this guy and make sure he’s not out there doing this to anyone else.”

Officers were called to the dramatic scenes at 2.55am to reports of an arson attack in Golcar, just west of Huddersfield.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 2.55 am today to a report of an arson attack by a suspect on two cars in Leyland Road in Golcar.

"An offence of arson has been recorded regarding the incident which happened at about 2.50am.

"Initial enquires are ongoing and anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing crime number 13200591934."

Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.