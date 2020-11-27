THERE have been 14 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours, which is less than half of yesterday's figures.
The latest data from Public Health England shows that the 14 new cases take the City of York Council area total up to 5,590.
There have been 62 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there over 13,000 up to 13,018.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 62 cases have also been recorded, taking the area's total up to 9,557.
Across the UK a further 16,022 cases take the country's total up to 1,589,301.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.