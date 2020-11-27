A POPULAR restaurant chain is set to reopen its York venue next week as the national lockdown restrictions are lifted.
Turtle Bay in Little Stonegate, York will be reopening on Wednesday December 2, in line with Tier 2 restrictions.
The "fabulous," Caribbean Christmas menu will be available, with an option for a bottomless upgrade - meaning you can add two hours worth of unlimited tropical cocktails to your festive dining experience.
Bottomless upgrade is £20 extra and is available from 5pm as a pre-booked promotion only.
The Christmas menu is £24 for three courses and £27 for four courses and is available all day long from December 2 until January 3.
For the first time ever, Turtle Bay has created a takeout and delivery version of the Festive menu for £25 per person.
Turtle Bay’s Happy Hour is available every day 10am – 7pm and 8.30pm – close and cocktails are 2-4-1 throughout this time, including for festive menu guests.
The usual main menu, breakfast and bottomless brunch menus are available throughout the season alongside the festive menu.
To make a booking, visit the website here.