TWO pupils from a York school have been recognised by an author for their success in a recent debate.
Issy and Khushi, from St Peter’s School, have received signed copies of the novel ‘Who They Was’ by Gabriel Krauze, after the author heard about their success at the school's annual Booker Prize debate.
The event saw upper sixth pupils and staff members gather in the Library to hear shortlisted books being defended by fellow pupils and a member of the English department.
Audience members were then asked to cast their vote to determine the winning book.
Issy and Khushi each received copies of the officially shortlisted titles to add to their book collections.
Jeremy Walker, head master of St Peter’s School, said: “I am always impressed with the insights and arguments put forward by our pupils for their chosen book.
“This year was no exception and it was tremendously exciting to have contact from Gabriel Krauze, who has been invited to join us next year.”
Comments are closed on this article.