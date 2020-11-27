YORK e-scooter rental company Tier is to launch the first scooter driving test.

The test will be voluntary - but riders will get a free e-scooter journey in exchange for completing the online theory course.

It will teach people where they can ride and how to share the streets with pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

They will then be asked to complete the test - developed in partnership with the AA - which include questions like "what is the best route to choose to use your e-scooter?" and "why is it important to park responsibly?"

The e-scooters launched in York on October 20 and the trial scheme is set to be reviewed by council transport bosses in January.

A meeting is scheduled to take place on January 12 when transport chief Cllr Andy D'Agorne will be asked to review the success of the project and whether electric bikes should be added to the hire scheme from the end of January.

Fred Jones, from Tier, said: “The safety of our riders and the wider community is our number one priority and we’re very proud to have introduced the most comprehensive e-scooter safety programme on the market.

“Working with the AA and their DriveTech team, we have raised the standards for responsible e-scooter use while continuing to promote it as an easy, sustainable way of getting from A to B.”

The company has added foldable helmets to all scooters and indicator lights.

There are also plans to add sound to the vehicles to alert blind and partially sighted people when a scooter is approaching.

The sound will be added to the scooters in 2021 - after research by Sight Loss Councils on what noise should be used.