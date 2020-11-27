AN OUTDOOR exhibition featuring portraits of NHS heroes by a York artist is being held in Pocklington.

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC), working in association with the town's All Saints Church, is staging the exhibition, featuring work by artist and educator Karen Winship.

The venue, which has increased its online content and community outreach work as a result of its temporary Covid closure in March, has previously worked with the church, staging events by the likes of BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards winners Lau and The Unthanks.

The exhibition, previously held at York Art Gallery, features 24 works which have been attached to the railings at the front of All Saints Church. It will run until January 4.

Beginning her career as a graphic designer, Karen later went on to gain a teaching degree and subsequently worked for 15 years at a maximum secure prison as head of art.

In 2012, Karen embarked on her journey as a professional artist.

Karen is community-minded and ‘giving back’ through her involvement in annual community art projects. The 'NHS Heroes' exhibition is one such public spirited endeavour.

Inspired by Tom Croft’s #portraitsfornhsheroes to complete one free portrait in appreciation of the NHS, Karen went on to paint 24 portraits which will be gifted to their subjects.

PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: "We are delighted to be working with Karen and All Saints Church on this exhibition.

"During the last six months we have been increasing PAC's community outreach work and accessibility to events whilst the venue is closed, so an outdoor exhibition was a natural extension to this policy.

"Karen has produced a wonderful series of images which are both poignant and emotive.

"This is the first of several outdoor events we have planned for winter and spring, as we look to evolve the venue's programme due to the pandemic and social distancing."