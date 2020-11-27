Primark has announced stores in England will be re-opening when national lockdown ends next week with extended opening hours for shoppers ahead of the festive season.
Primark will re-open its 153 stores in England on Wednesday 2 December with extended trading hours in all stores, to cater for the anticipated higher customer demand ahead of the festive season and to help safely reduce queues.
Stores located in major shopping centres and retail parks will extend opening hours until 10pm at a minimum with some stores opening as late as midnight. All other stores across England will trade until at least 8pm on weekdays until 23 December.
11 stores have been selected for 24-hour trading and will open from 7am on December 2 straight through until normal closing time on December 3.
Which stores will be open for 24-hour trading?
- Trafford
- York Monks Cross
- Leeds White Rose
- Bluewater
- Lakeside
- Birmingham Fort
- Meadowhall
- Stratford
- White City
- Charlton
- Gateshead Metrocentre
All stores will have strict safety measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.This includes strict social distancing protocols, limits on the number of customers allowed in store, hand sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens or cubicles at tills, the use of face masks in-store and increased in-store cleaning.
Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in England on 2 December, with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping.
“We have everything this season that our customers expect from Primark, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more.
“All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”
