THERE have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 288, which it rose to yesterday as eight further deaths were recorded.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 73 further deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 338 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 39,908.
Patients were aged between 31 and 105 years old. All except 12, aged 45-93, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 30 to November 26.
Their families have been informed.