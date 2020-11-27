THE National Railway Museum in York will reopen for visitors next Thursday, following the latest Government coronavirus update.

A spokesman said the updated guidance will place York and North Yorkshire in the Tier Two, which permitted entertainment venues such as galleries and museums to reopen.

He said the museum will be open from 10am – 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday and open in the run up to Christmas - traditionally a busy time of year, but visitors will need to book a free ticket online.

"People will also be asked to observe social distancing, wear a facemask and follow dedicated Covid signage," he said.

"Visitors to the museum will be able to access Great Hall, and see locomotive favourites such as record-breaking Mallard, the streamlined Duchess of Hamilton and the Japanese Bullet Train.

"Station Hall, home to the museum’s collection of six royal carriages and Stephenson’s original Rocket will also be reopening.

"The miniature railway, model railway, under 5’s play area, the café and gift shop will open for visitors, although some areas will remain closed and steam rides will not be reopening immediately."

Judith McNicol, Director of the National Railway Museum, said: “I am really pleased and relieved that the National Railway Museum is able to reopen as planned following the latest advice. After the first lockdown, we introduced a range of measures such as one-way systems, hand sanitiser stations and signage to make a visit as safe as possible and despite the restrictions, visitor feedback has been very positive.”