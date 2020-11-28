THIS could be your chance to have your name feature in a thriller on Netflix.

International author Harlan Coben – creator of the Netflix smash The Stranger – has pledged to name a character in his upcoming Netflix series after one lucky NSPCC supporter.

Production is gearing up to begin on Stay Close, with James Nesbitt, Cush Jumbo and Richard Armitage already confirmed to star in the thriller - about three people whose darkest secrets resurface and threaten to rip their lives apart – but the American writer has offered to name a character in the series after whoever bids the most at an online auction in support of the NSPCC.

As well as Harlan’s generous donation, bidders also have a chance to get their hands on an original signed drawing by legendary illustrator Quentin Blake, the artist with an unmistakeable style, who is responsible for how millions of children remember some of Roald Dahl’s most famous creations.

These once in a lifetime prizes are among many on offer in the auction, which is a special event organised by the volunteers behind the annual Glamour Of Manchester Childline Ball. The ball usually takes place every spring, but is unable to take place in 2021 due to the pandemic, so organisers adapted their fundraising plans to ensure vital funds could still be raised for the NSPCC from the comfort of bidders’ own homes.

Steve Vickers is chair of the ball’s organising committee and said they were delighted to have such unique prizes for the auction.

He said: “We’ve been lucky enough to have some wonderful donations to raise money for Childline this year, but it’s fair to say this is one of the most special auction lots we’ve ever had for the annual auction!

“The Stranger has been a huge success for Netflix and Stay Close is likely to be just as popular, so to get an offer from Harlan Coben to rename one of the characters in the series for a successful bidder at our auction was really unexpected, but incredibly welcome and we hope it’s going to be a big winner for the event.”

Also on offer are one-of-a-kind holidays and city breaks, unique artworks, gold and silver jewellery, sports and leisure activities including golf and tennis breaks, cinema trips, wellbeing and health packages and many, many more prizes.

Vickie Butcher, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager, said this year’s event would be a big change from the annual Childline Ball – which raised £145,000 for the children’s charity last time - but the quality of the prizes on offer were better than ever.

Vickie said: “Of course we’re disappointed that the Childline Ball can’t go ahead as normal, but this year’s prizes are so incredible, we’re actually glad to be able to open up the auction to bidders from across the country.

“All of the auction lots have been donated free of charge, and we’re absolutely delighted with the range and the quality of the prizes up for grabs this year. It’s not every day you’ve got a chance to have your name heard by millions of Netflix viewers across the world, but that’s something you could achieve while also supporting the incredible work our Childline counsellors carry out every day.”

The auction runs online at www.glamourofmanchestersilentauction.co.uk from Monday, November 23 until Friday, December 4.

To find out more, follow @ChildLine_Ball on Twitter, @nspccnwevents on Instagram, facebook.com/NWNSPCCEvents or search on social media for the hashtag #glamourofmanchester.