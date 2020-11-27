POLICE in York are appealing for information to help locate 15-year-old Chloe Anne Johnson, who has been missing from home for five days.

Chloe was last seen by her family on Monday (November 23) when she travelled with a friend to London by train.

It is believed they returned back to York on Tuesday at around 2pm. Chloe was last seen by her friend at Nether Poppleton at about 3pm that day.

Chloe did not return to her home in Dringhouses and she has not been seen by her concerned family since.

However, some of her family and friends say they have received text messages from her and it is thought Chloe is still in the York area.

Police are supporting the family while enquiries continue to find Chloe.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to keep an eye out for her and to report any information without delay.

Chloe is described as white, 5ft 1in tall with a slim build. When last seen she was wearing black sports leggings, a waist-length black bomber jacket, and black Dolly/ballet-style flat shoes.

If you can help the missing person inquiry, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. The reference number to quote is 12200206034.