FLOOD defence plans for Museum Gardens have been given the green light by the council.

Under the scheme, the embankment between the Hospitium and the river will be raised and extended.

The floodgate at the end of Marygate will be increased in height using demountable temporary flood barriers, which will be stored in a metal shed next to the gate.

Marygate Car Park will be used as a temporary construction base - with temporary buildings and machinery taking out about 170 spaces during the works.

Work will start in August 2021 and take about four months to complete. Museum Gardens will remain open but areas will be closed off.

The scheme will also see the flood wall between Scarborough Bridge and Earlsborough Terrace increased in height and a better gate and ramp installed to make it easier for cyclists and people with mobility problems to get through.

And the homes on Earlsborough Terrace will see glass panels installed on top of their brick flood walls to increase the height of defences by 40cm.

The project will provide better protection for about 42 homes and 15 businesses in the area.

Up to 15 trees will have to be removed in Museum Gardens for the embankment to be extended - but for every tree removed five will be replanted and this will be in Museum Gardens if possible.

The very rare True Service Tree near the Hospitium will be saved following a redesign, with council planning documents saying terracing will be built around it.

Planning permission was granted for the scheme this week.

Emma Beever, project manager from the Environment Agency, said: “We are delighted to have been given planning approval to take us a step closer to constructing this section of the York Flood Alleviation Scheme."

“By strengthening and raising existing flood defences in the area we can make York more resilient to climate change.

“We have worked closely with York Museum Trust, City of York Council and Historic England to come up with a design that not only acts as a viable flood defence, but also fits in with this much used and well-loved public space in the heart of our city.

"We have also been able to protect the true service tree, which is very rare and was a key concern for local people.”