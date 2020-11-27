A REWARD of up to £2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the cruel people who threw two kittens from a moving car in North Yorkshire.
The charity PETA said the six-week-old kittens had to be euthanised because of "catastrophic" injuries after the incident, which happened at about 2pm on November 19 in the Bondgate Green area of Ripon.
"Someone in the area must have seen something or know something about the cruel individual(s) who committed this callous act," said PETA director Elisa Allen.
"A person capable of deliberately causing a helpless animal this kind of suffering demonstrates a deeply worrying psychological state and must be found."
She said it was also imperative that the mother cat was found and spayed as quickly as possible to prevent more kittens from being born and suffering a similar fate.
She urged anyone with information to phone 101 and ask for PC Matthew Scott or e-mail matthew.scott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12200204632.