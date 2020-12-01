AS if we haven't had enough to deal with - bookies have slashed the odds for a white Christmas in York.

Although still an outside chance - it is more likely we will see a snow covering in York this Christmas than last year.

Giving odds at 6/1 for York to have a white Christmas come December 25, a spokesperson for Paddy Power said: “Like we haven’t had enough to deal with this year – it looks like people in York might have to get the snow shovel out on Christmas day, too.

“The odds are pretty short for a white Christmas there, though it does give us all an excuse to show off our sledging skills.

"6/1 is only a 14 per cent chance, but in comparison to last year, it was rated 10/1 – which is a nine per cent chance."

Also, York is more likely to have a picture postcard Christmas Day than other parts of the UK.

The spokesperson added: "So snow is more likely this year and York is shorter than other areas I’ve looked at today – for example Essex/London is 10/1, and South Wales is around 8/1, so York is definitely looking more likely than plenty of places at the moment!"

Our photo shows children enjoying a winter snowfall in Dean's Park in York.

