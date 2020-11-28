A FORMER York student has had her animation appear on the John Lewis Christmas TV advert.

Bella McEvoy, who went o Manor CE Academy and studied art and design at York College, only graduated from university this year and has already seen her animations shown on the big screen in Piccadilly Circus and now her work has been included on the Christmas 2020 John Lewis advert.

Bella studied an extended diploma in art and design and progressed onto the art and design foundation diploma at York College, attaining a Distinction in 2017. Her creativity and hard work secured her a place at Kingston University to study illustration and animation, from where she has worked on high profile projects with her animations featuring alongside professional, world-class animators.

Her former tutor, Stuart Harvey, says Bella is a great success story: “The art foundation diploma enables students to specialise in specific areas, and Bella took the opportunity to develop her animation and illustration skills. Securing a place on one of the best degree courses in the county, she is already making waves in the world.

"The John Lewis advert is always eagerly anticipated by industry and having the opportunity to work on it is very rare for any artist. Bella’s creative ideas and skill-set were clear from the beginning and it is wonderful to see her being recognised for her talents.”

Bella appreciates the support and encouragement from her tutors at York College, allowing her to follow her dreams as an animator and illustrator.

She said: “Before going to college I never imagined myself furthering my education or going to university - it all seemed so unattainable after finishing school with only four GCSEs. With the help of my tutors I realised I needed to push myself in order to achieve my dreams, and now here I am with a First Class Degree and John Lewis on my CV! Being at York College made me realise all you need is motivation, hard work and a bit of support to accomplish your aspirations.”

To watch the making of the John Lewis advert and see Bella’s work and name at the end of the credits click here.