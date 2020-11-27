A BIG cat is running a marathon around York in a bid to raise funds for a cat charity.
Peter Hanson, director of the Cat Gallery in Low Petergate, says he normally runs in the Yorkshire marathon in support of such charities but the run was cancelled because of the pandemic.
He said he then decided to run a marathon distance along the 'York Cat Trail' in a newly acquired “big cat” morphsuit, at a rate of just over 2kms per day.
His route involved Petergate, Stonegate, Duncombe Place, Coney Street, Pavement, Shambles, Colliergate, St Andrewgate and Goodramgate, and he was interacting with passers by with a friendly wave.
He said he was raising funds for Leeds Cat Rescue because he got his current rescue cats, Alfie & Charlie, from there, and wanted to help fund it to carry out more trapping and neutering of feral cats.
*To support Peter's fundraising, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/morphsuit-marathon/updates/5f5a0?utm_term=y3Y4x9GBg