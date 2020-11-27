PUBLIC Health England data has revealed there was a significant drop in the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week.
An interactive map, updated daily by PHE, today (Friday) shows data for the seven days to November 21 - the most recent time period available.
During that period, there were 279 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 361 the week before (seven days to November 14) - a 22.7 per cent drop.
The data reveals that the Clifton Without & Skelton area had the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the city in that period, with 26.
There were 25 cases confirmed in Fulford, Heslington & University, 17 in York city centre, in Holgate West and in Fulford Road & Clementhorpe, 15 in Woodthorpe & Acomb Park, 15 also in Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood, 14 in Acomb, in Clifton North, and in Holgate East, 13 in Heworth South & The Groves, 11 in Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham and in Heworth North & Stockton.
In addition, there were nine in Osbaldwick and in Strensall, eight in Huntington, seven in Haxby, in Tang Hall and in Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake, six in Rawcliffe & Clifton South and in South Bank & Dringhouses, four in Wigginton and in Bishopthorpe & Copmanthorpe, and three in New Earswick.
