WHEN we come through Brexit, our country should be helping British industry.
For instance, instead of buying products made with Belgian chocolate, have it made with British chocolate. Isn’t our chocolate good enough?
Also encourage people to buy British food, British cars and go on holiday in this country.
As Harold Wilson said 'Back Britain: Buy British".
Also to help Britain recover how about having late-night shopping until Easter?
Robert Greaves,
Alder Way,
New Earswick,
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment