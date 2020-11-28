A BOUTIQUE hotel which is gearing up for its York launch has teamed up with those working behind the scenes to support local families.

Businesses and suppliers involved with the new Malmaison hotel on Rougier Street have come together to donate a significant amount of food and essential supplies to good causes.

Malmaison, an affordable and chic hotel brand opening in York in 2021, has organised the initiative along with local social enterprise Social Vision, York property company North Star and Micklegate councillors Jonny Crawshaw and Pete Kilbane.

Social Vision is working with Hilary Platt, from Bell Farm Community Association in York, to distribute the donations to smaller groups across the city.

Among those that will benefit include I am Reusable in Holgate; Danebury Drive Food Bank in Acomb; Door 84 Youth Club, Groves; Chapelfields Community Association in Westfield, York Traveller’s Trust, in Guildhall and Tang Hall; Hoping Street Kitchen in York city centre, and Planet Food, South Bank.

The five pallets of fresh food were supplied by Lancashire-based food suppliers Wellocks.

Craig Robson is the general manager of Malmaison York, which is taking the place of Yorkshire House, the former Aviva building which is being converted into a high-end hotel with a sky bar boasting views of York Minster. Work first started on the building in 2018.

Craig said: “It’s never been more important to look out for our neighbours and our local community.

"While we haven’t quite opened our doors in York just yet, we believe in being an active and constructive part of the community, and that starts with doing what we can to support families across the city who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

"We’re so pleased we could work with the entire team behind Malmaison York to bring this fantastic initiative to life.”

Joe Gardham, of Social Vision, said: “When we heard that Malmaison had organised its suppliers to donate food we got on the phone to local legends John McGall and Hilary Platt to help us connect with a host of grassroots groups and causes.

“We are very grateful to North Star, Malmaison, the local councillors and everyone involved in helping our city’s most isolated, vulnerable and marginalised residents, in these challenging times.”