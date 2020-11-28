AM I the only one who is satisfied with the government's announcement that York has been placed in tier 2 of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions?
I have sympathy for the businesses who I'm sure will be badly affected by the latest lockdown - especially the pubs, eateries and stores and particularly around the Christmas festive time.
But with much of the surrounding area being placed in the most severe tier 3 lockdown I fear a surge of people of "Klondike " proportions from heavy restricted areas into York.
The good news of tier 2 will probably mean we will have less likelihood of contracting the virus and passing it on to our loved ones.
Giving a loved one the virus for Christmas isn't much of a present and they won't thank you for it.
Yours
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
