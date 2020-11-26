FIREFIGHTERS from four North Yorkshire stations have tonight been tackling a fire in workshop.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that crews from Easingwold, Boroughbridge, Thirsk and Acomb were in attendance at a fire at a residential property, adding: "Fire can be seen from the A19 close to Raskelf."
But a spokeswoman said that while a report came in at 8.22pm about a fire in a bungalow, it turned out to be a workshop fire.
She said that at 10.45pm, two crews remained at the scene of the fire, which happened near Easingwold.