POLICE are clamping down on anti-social behavour in York woods.
North Yorkshire Police say there has been a rise in the number of people using Hagg Wood in Dunnington during the current lockdown.
They say fires have been lit, gates left open that could lead to livestock escaping and there's vidence of drug-taking, with trees, posts and fences being damaged by air rifle pellets.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “There’s been an influx of visitors to Hagg Wood since lockdown, and we’d urge people to ensure any outdoor activities comply with the current rules to stop the spread of Covid.
“Unfortunately, the number of reports of anti-social and criminal behavior in the area has also risen, which we will not tolerate.
“Officers from our Rural Taskforce are aware of these issues. They are keeping an eye on the area and are taking a range of approaches to prevent further incidents and identify perpetrators.
“As ever, if you use outdoor spaces, you must abide by the rules that are designed to protect those areas.”
Anyone who wishes to report anti-social behaviour or pass on information about an incident should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.
