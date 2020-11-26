SO we know now that as of next week York and North Yorkshire will be under Tier 2 restrictions after the national lockdown measures end on December 2, but what about other parts of the country?
We know that East Yorkshire will be in Tier 3 and with York’s coronavirus rate lower than the regional and national averages, there had been calls for the city to be placed in Tier 1 - the lowest of the three tiers, but that was not to be.
Now you can use this interactive map to see which tier your area is in. Hover over the map below to find out it shows the lockdown tiers for each local authority area.
